Skeleton Technologies and Siemens are announcing a technology partnership for the development, planning and implementation of a fully automated, digitalized manufacturing plant to produce supercapacitors in Germany, a press release reads.

The production line is to be used in a new Skeleton factory in Markranstädt, Leipzig – Skeleton’s second manufacturing site in Saxony. The economies of scale provided using Siemens’ technology, combined with the use of Skeleton’s patented “curved graphene” material, are expected to lower the production costs by almost 90% after the completion of this 5 years project.

The new factory is scheduled to start production in 2024 and produce up to twelve million cells a year. The factory will have 40 times more output than Skeleton’s other site in Saxony, which will continue as an R&D factory in the future, and 240 jobs are expected to be created.

Skeleton will invest 220 M EUR in Saxony in scaling up production. Out of the investments, 100 M EUR will be invested in manufacturing equipment in Leipzig area and 120 M EUR for scale-up and R&D.