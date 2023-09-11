Qualcomm inks chip supply deal with Apple

The San Diego, California-based company previously entered into a supply agreement with Apple in 2019, following the settlement of a long legal dispute between the two parties. This agreement will end in 2023.

Under the agreement, Qualcomm says that it will supply the Cupertino company with chips for iPhones that will launch from next year up until 2026.

Neither company has disclosed the value of the agreement, However, Qualcomm stated that the terms and conditions are similar to the previous agreement.