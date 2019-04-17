© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

Qualcomm, Apple reach settlement, all litigation dropped

In a brief statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Qualcomm and Apple announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies, worldwide, including those involving Apple’s contract manufacturers.

Terms of the settlement include a six-year license agreement, effective retroactively to April 1, 2019, which includes a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement. Additionally, Apple will make a one-time payment to Qualcomm for an undisclosed amount. As reported widely, the settlement marks the end of a long battle originating with the 2017 lawsuit filed in federal court by Apple, against Qualcomm, for USD 1 billion. In return, Qualcomm has spent the past two years mounting a pressure campaign of smaller legal skirmishes against Apple, seekingꟷand in some cases winningꟷiPhone sales bans for violating its patents.