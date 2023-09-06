© mailthepic dreamstime.com
Tsinghua Unigroup plans Asian expansion
China’s top state-run semiconductor company, Tsinghua Unigroup, is reportedly planning to speed up its international expansion, targeting Southeast Asia as an important region.
Chairman Li Bin revealed the plans on Wednesday at the AIPF event in Jakarta during the ASEAN summit, reports Reuters.
Tsinghua Unigroup currently operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and according to the chairman, the goal is to further expand the group's capabilities in both manufacturing and R&D in the region.