© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Business |

Silicon Motion intends to seek damages over terminated merger deal with MaxLinear

Silicon Motion has issued a written notice to MaxLinear in which the company is terminating the agreement to merge with MaxLinear. Silicon Motion also intends to hold MaxLinear liable for substantial for "substantial damages".

Silicon Motion’s position is that MaxLinear wilfully prevented the merger from being completed by August 7, 2023. As such, the American-Taiwanese company reserves its right to right to hold MaxLinear liable for substantial monetary damages, well in excess of the termination fee suffered by Silicon Motion.

“The damages Silicon Motion will seek to recover far exceed the termination fee,” says Tim Gardner, partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, counsel to Silicon Motion in a press release

MaxLinear has responded by issuing its own press release in which the company states that it terminated the merger deal on multiple grounds, "including that Silicon Motion has experienced a material adverse effect and multiple additional contractual failures, all of which is clearly supported by the indisputable factual record." The company continues to state that it remains entirely confident in its decision to terminate the agreement.

MaxLinear added that it believes that Silicon Motion's actions to seek damages are without merit and says that it "will vigorously defend its right to terminate the Silicon Motion transaction without penalty in arbitration".

It was back in May last year that MaxLinear and Silicon Motion entered into a definitive agreement under which MaxLinear would acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at USD 8 billion in enterprise value.

Arrow Electronics names Rick Marano president of global components Arrow Electronics has appointed Rick Marano as president of the company’s global components business.
It's official, Intel abandons Tower deal The rumours proved to be true, Intel has chosen to terminate its acquisition of Tower Semiconductor.
Sources: Intel's Tower deal is in jeopardy According to sources familiar with the subject, Intel will abandon its USD 5.4 billion proposal to acquire Israeli Tower Semiconductor when their contract expires later on Tuesday – without Chinese regulatory approval.
Brewer Science expands Vichy Manufacturing Center to support semiconductor growth Brewer Science, a developer and manufacturer of next-gene materials and products for the semiconductor industry, is expanding its Vichy Manufacturing Center.
Rochester Electronics partners with SkyHigh Memory Rochester Electronics has joined forces with SkyHigh Memory to provide a continued source of supply for low-density, mature NAND storage solutions.
The CHIPS Act one year in – where are we now? One year ago, US President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS), making nearly USD 53 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and workforce. But what's the effects of it?
Intel and Synopsys expand partnership Intel and Synopsys have entered into a definitive agreement to expand the companies’ long-standing IP and EDA strategic partnership with the development of a portfolio of IP on Intel 3 and Intel 18A for Intel’s foundry customers.
Wolfspeed adds additional SiC manufacturing capabilities Axcelis has shipped a Purion H200 SiC ion implant system to SiC specialist Wolfspeed. The evaluation system will be used to support the production of power devices for EV applications.
New AI accelerator chips boost HBM3 and HBM3e to dominate 2024 market TrendForce reports that the HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) market's dominant product for 2023 is HBM2e, employed by the NVIDIA A100/A800, AMD MI200, and most CSPs' (Cloud Service Providers) self-developed accelerator chips.
Mouser adds 29 new manufacturers in first half of 2023 Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 29 new manufacturers to date in 2023.
Socionext opens new office in Bangalore, India Socionext, a designer and developer of System-on-Chip products, will open its new branch office in Bangalore, India, to bolster its engineering resources to support the company's global business expansion.
Allegro MicroSystems to acquire Crocus Technology Allegro MicroSystems has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Crocus Technology for USD 420 million in cash as the company looks to accelerate innovation in TMR sensing technology.
Converge opens new office in Japan Converge, an Arrow Company, has expanded its reach with the opening of its newest office and entity in Yokohama, Japan.
Intelligent Memory inks distribution agreement with Mouser Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has entered into a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics.
SemiFive enters China market with new office in Shanghai SemiFive is opening is new China office in Shanghai, China. With the launch of this new office, the company aims to serve the growing custom silicon market in China as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) for Samsung Foundry SAFE Ecosystem.
Kyocera to build new development centre in Japan Kyocera Corporation plans to build a new Centre for Development at its Shiga Yasu campus in Japan, where the company will consolidate production engineering and development functions.
TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP establishes European JV TSMC, Bosch, Infineon and NXP plans to jointly invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH, in Dresden, Germany to provide advanced semiconductor manufacturing services.
Murata expands with new production plant in the Philippines The Japanese company announces that it will start the construction of a new production building in the Philippines during August 2023.
A2 Global Electronics adds new testing services Electronic component distributor A2 Global Electronics has launched a new suite of component testing services.
Renesas to acquire cellular IoT technology company Sequans Renesas and Sequans Communications have entered into a memorandum of understanding, under which Renesas will – following consultation of the Sequans’ works council – commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Sequans.
Japanese lab demos 95% power-saving packaging tech Researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute in Japan have developed a superior bonding material that achieves dramatic power saving on semiconductor packaging.
Is Samsung set for major GPU supply deal with Nvidia? Industry sources say Samsung Electronics is in talks to supply advanced packaging components to the US-based semiconductor and graphics company Nvidia.
Researchers reveal stretchable lithium-ion battery A team at the University of Houston have developed a prototype of a fabric-based lithium-ion battery. They assert this could accelerate the progress of wearable technology.
Infineon is testing circuit boards that dissolve in water Semiconductor maker Infineon is appraising an environmentally friendly material - Soluboard - that will make its circuit boards biodegradable.
Infineon signs supply agreement with SolarEdge Infineon and SolarEdge have announced a multi-year capacity reservation agreement (CRA) that will see Infineon supplying SolarEdge with critical semiconductor components.
Solar firm onsemi secures $1.95bn of future orders onsemi has bagged USD 1.95 billion in long-term supply agreements with eight of the top 10 manufacturers of solar inverters. It says the orders make it the market's number one supplier.
