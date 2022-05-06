© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

In the merger, each American Depositary Share (ADS) of Silicon Motion, which represents four ordinary shares of Silicon Motion, will receive USD 93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear common stock, for total per ADS consideration of USD 114.34.

The combination of the two companies is expected to drive transformational scale, create a diversified technology portfolio and significantly expand the combined company’s total addressable market.

“Today’s announcement celebrates the combination of two companies that have driven significant innovation in their respective industries for over a decade,” says Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear in a press release. “The enhanced scale of the combined organization creates a new significant $2B+ player in the semiconductor industry with compelling positions across a diversified set of end-markets. MaxLinear has demonstrated a strong track record of integration success and looks for this combination to create robust growth, impressive operating margins and significant cash flows.”

Combined revenues are expected to be more than USD 2 billion annually and are supported by the technology breadth to address a total market opportunity of roughly USD 15 billion. The combined scale is expected to provide additional technology, resources, and capabilities to accelerate product innovation, improve operational efficiency and drive lower manufacturing costs.