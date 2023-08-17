Arrow Electronics names Rick Marano president of global components
Arrow Electronics has appointed Rick Marano as president of the company’s global components business.
Rick Marano will succeed Kirk Schell and will report to Sean J. Kerins, president and chief executive officer.
Previously Mr. Marano served as president of Arrow’s Americas components business and has been with the company for over 30 years, starting in sales and steadily growing his career through the leadership ranks.
“Rick is a widely respected leader and mentor, with a particular track record of consistently developing talent and driving business results,” says Mr. Kerins in a press release. “We look to Rick to build upon the growth of our components business.”