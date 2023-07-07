Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

© Mycronic

Mycronic says that the order value is in the range of USD 7-9 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“This repeat order from an existing customer shows that the modern SLX platform is well suited to meet our customers’ needs. Thanks to the continued trust from our customers, we can keep growing the installed base of mask writers serving the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.

With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic aims to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.