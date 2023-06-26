© Applied Materials

Applied Materials is following other major semiconductor companies and is investing to increase its presence in India.

The company states in a press release that the centre will be designed to bring together Applied engineers, global and domestic suppliers, as well as research and academic institutions, allowing them to collaborate in one location with a common goal of accelerating the development of semiconductor equipment sub-systems and components.

The centre will also aim to serve as a catalyst for the training and development of future semiconductor industry talent and open up new opportunities for India to play an expanded role in the global chip ecosystem.

“We envision Applied’s strong base of engineering talent collaborating more deeply with domestic and global companies operating in India to strengthen the foundational equipment supply chain serving the global semiconductor manufacturing industry,” says Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, in the press release.

Expected to be located near Applied’s existing campus in Bangalore, the collaborative engineering centre is part of a previously announced plan to expand its global innovation infrastructure. Applied currently operates across six sites in India and has a large organisation of product development, R&D, IT and operations capabilities in the country.

The company also works closely with multiple leading academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay where Applied has established a Materials Development Center focused on developing next-generation chemistry and materials for the semiconductor industry.

Applied says that intends to invest USD 400 million over four years to establish the new centre in India. In its first five years of operation, the centre is expected to support more than USD 2 billion of planned investments and create at least 500 new advanced engineering jobs.