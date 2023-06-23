RS Components and CUI Devices ink distribution agreement
CUI Devices today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with distributor RS Components.
CUI Devices is an electronic components manufacturer. The company specialises in a range of product technologies, including audio, interconnect, motion, relays, sensors, switches, and thermal management solutions.
As a part of the agreement, RS Components will distribute and market CUI Devices’ extensive product portfolio, including audio, interconnect, thermal management, and more.
“This partnership with RS Components strengthens CUI Devices’ commitment to expanding support and product availability to customers in Europe and Asia,” says Steve Mathis, VP of Sales at CUI Devices. “We look forward to working with one of the premier electronic components distributors as we strive to assist engineers at every stage of their design journey.”