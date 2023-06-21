Ad
AMD plans to invest millions in Ireland

AMD plans to invest millions in Ireland

Through an investment of USD 135 million, AMD plans to continue its growth in Ireland. With the investment, the company intends to fund several strategic R&D projects through the addition of up to 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions, as well as a range of additional support roles.

AMD is making this push in Ireland to expand its adaptive computing research, development and engineering operations in the country. Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Human Resources at AMD, says in a press release that the company is committed to continuing to both drive innovation in Ireland and to support the European semiconductor ecosystem.

“For nearly three decades, Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre developing adaptive computing solutions, drawing from a strong and highly-skilled workforce,” says Ruth Cotter. “Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.” 

According to the press release, the Irish government, through IDA Ireland, is supporting the expansion. How that support will look more specifically, has not been made official.

Prior to the acquisition of Xilinx by AMD in 2022, Xilinx partnered with IDA Ireland on a number of occasions to advance semiconductor innovation in Ireland. Most recently, in 2017, Xilinx announced a USD 40 million investment to expand its research, development and engineering operations, as well as recruit over 100 new skilled employees.

The Irish site was first established in 1994 as the first purpose-built Xilinx site outside of the U.S. and began its operations a year later with a focus on manufacturing, operations support, engineering and administration services. Since the acquisition of Xilinx, Ireland is now home to one of the largest AMD R&D sites in Europe.

Airbus and STMicroelectronics team up on power electronics Airbus and STMicroelectronics have signed an agreement to cooperate on power electronics R&D to support more efficient and lighter power electronics for future hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles.
A deal has been reached – Intel will receive more support from Germany Intel and the German federal government have signed a revised letter of intent for Intel’s planned leading-edge wafer fabrication site in Magdeburg, Germany.
Georg Steinberger on the state of the semiconductor industry During the Evertiq Expo in Krakow, semiconductor expert Georg Steinberger about market developments in the space of semiconductors in 2023.
MacDermid Alpha opens electronics applications centre in China MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has officially opened its new China Electronics Applications Center (CEAC) in Pudong New Area, Shanghai.
Ad
Intel to invest $25 billion in Israeli chip manufacturing plant During a weekly Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an agreement has been achieved in principle between Intel and the Finance Ministry on an unprecedented investment by the chipmaker in Israel.
Ad
Micron is committed to China, plans $600 million investment Micron says it will invest more than RMB 4.3 billion (USD 600 million) in a packaging and testing plant in Xi'an, China, including the acquisition of Licheng's Xi'an assets.
Moov Technologies officially opens its new HQ in Arizona Moov, which operates a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona.
Vitesco and ROHM sign a long-term SiC supply partnership Vitesco Technologies says it has secured strategically important capacities in energy-efficient SiC power semiconductors through a long-term supply partnership with ROHM – worth over USD 1 billion until 2030.
Intel to invest billions in new Polish expansion Intel has selected an area near Wrocław, Poland, as the site of a new cutting-edge semiconductor assembly and test facility. With an investment of USD 4.6 billion, the facility will help meet critical demand for assembly and test capacity that Intel anticipates by 2027.
EBV Elektronik inks distribution agreement with Nisshinbo EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has signed a franchise agreement with Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc., a supplier of analogue, power and microwave components.
Farnell opens the doors to its new office in Krakow, Poland On 15 June 2023, Farnell officially relocated to the company's new offices in Krakow. With the opening, 130 employees relocate to the new facility as the global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions commits to a long-term future in Poland.
Highlight Tech Corp lured by CHIPS Act funding to open a US HQ in Phoenix The new plant will provide customised semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services to US customers
Ebara Group opens RM 30.4m manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Malaysia Japan-based energy and infrastructure group says its first Malaysian plant will service customers in the semiconductor, light-emitting diode and electronic industries.
Airbus Ventures invests in Singapore-based deeptech startup Airbus Ventures is investing in Zero-Error Systems (ZES), a company specialising in high-reliability semiconductor solutions for space and power management applications.
Texas Instruments to open two new assembly and test factories in Malaysia The plants in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka will support TI's plan to bring 90% of its assembly and test operations 'in-house' by 2030
Valens Semiconductor cuts 15% of its workforce to "improve operational efficiency" The Israeli company will lay off 40 employees as bookings slow.
Lockheed Martin and GF team up to secure defence chip supply Lockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries are teaming up to advance US semiconductor manufacturing and innovation and to increase the security, reliability and resiliency of domestic supply chains for national security systems.
Wacker expands semiconductor grade polysilicon production Munich-based Wacker Chemie intends to expand its capacity for cleaning semiconductor-grade polysilicon. The plan is to set up a new production line at the company’s Burghausen site by early 2025
Genesis Electronics confirms manufacturing deal with Bart The agreement will give Bart the exclusive right to manufacture Genesis's all-electric Glid units.
Former Samsung exec arrested for trying to clone a semiconductor plant in China Prosecutors say the executive stole company secrets and used them to build an exact replica that employed 200 people.
TSMC opens Advanced Backend Fab 6 The world's biggest semiconductor foundry announces the opening of its Advanced Backend Fab 6, the company’s first all-in-one automated advanced packaging and testing fab to realise 3DFabric integration of front-end to back-end process and testing services.
XSemi to transfer its IC and SiC product lines to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group (otherwise known as Foxconn) and Yageo Group say that XSemi Corporation, the semiconductor joint venture of the two companies, will transfer its IC and SiC product and module business to Hon Hai’s newly set up IC design subsidiary for an all-cash consideration of NTD 204 million (USD 6.63 million).
Enough is enough, no additional subsidies for Intel in Germany While Intel is asking for more support from Germany for its future manufacturing fab in Magdeburg, the country is not willing to increase it further.
ClassOne Equipment delivers 300mm Takano particle detection system to EUV Tech ClassOne Equipment says it has delivered its advanced new Takano WM-10 particle measurement system to EUV Tech, a producer of metrology equipment for cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing.
SK hynix start mass production of 238-layer 4D NAND SK hynix has started mass production of its 238-layer 4D NAND Flash memory, following the development in August 2022, and that product compatibility test with a global smartphone manufacturer is underway.
Entegris breaks ground on new manufacturing centre The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry has broken ground on its future manufacturing centre of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
