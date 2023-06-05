Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Hamilton de Oliveira / MEFSIN Business |

GF and ST finalise deal for new French 300mm semiconductor fab

Editor: Dennis Dahlgren

GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics have concluded the agreement to create a new, jointly-operated, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France, which was announced during the summer last year.

“In partnership with ST in Crolles, we are further expanding GF’s presence within Europe’s dynamic technology ecosystem while benefiting from economies of scale to deliver additional capacity in a highly capital efficient manner. Together we will deliver GF’s market leading FDX technology and ST’s comprehensive technology roadmap, in alignment with customer demand which is expected to remain high for Automotive, IoT, and Mobile applications over the next decades,” says Dr. Thomas Caulfield, President and CEO of GlobalFoundries in a press release.

The program represents an overall projected cost of EUR 7.5 billion for CAPEX, maintenance and ancillary costs. The new facility will benefit from significant financial support from the State of France, administered by Bpifrance. The aid measure, in line with the objectives set out in the European Chips Act and part of the “France 2030” plan, recently received approval from the European Commission.

“Today marks an important milestone for ST, for GF as well as for Europe. This could not have been achieved without the support of the French government as well as of the European Commission,” says Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. “We will further reinforce the European and French FD-SOI ecosystem, building more capacity for our European and global customers in complex, advanced technologies for key end-markets including automotive, industrial, IoT and communication infrastructure, as they transition to digitalization and decarbonisation. This new manufacturing facility will support our $20 billion+ revenue ambition.”

The two chipmakers announced their intention to build the new manufacturing facility in July last summer. The new, jointly-operated 300mm facility, is set to be built adjacent to ST’s existing 300mm facility in Crolles, France. The facility is targeted to ramp at full capacity by 2026, with up to 620,000 300mm wafers per year of production at full build-out.

South Korea's Hanmi Semiconductor launches subsidiary in Vietnam The move by the chip equipment maker is more evidence of Vietnam’s emerging status as a major production hub for global semiconductor firms.
Jensen Huang feels “perfectly safe” relying on Taiwan for Nvidia’s production Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang has stated that he feels "perfectly safe" relying so much on Taiwan for manufacturing the company’s chips.
Navitas Semiconductor investment program 'could support an additional $200m in annual production' The US power-semiconductor company is kicking off its new investment program with $20 million to enable a three-reactor SiC epi-growth facility at its US HQ.
Renesas completes acquisition of Panthronics Renesas Electronics has successfully completion of acquiring Panthronics, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
US DoD accredits GF's fab in New York The US Department of Defense (DoD), through the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA), Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), has accredited GlobalFoundries’ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier with the ability to manufacture secure semiconductors for a range of critical aerospace and defense applications.
Kioxia starts operation at two new R&D facilities Kioxia has officially started operation at two new R&D facilities — its flagship building at the Yokohama Technology Campus and the Shin-Koyasu Technology Front — strengthening the company’s R&D capabilities in flash memory and SSDs.
Macom establishes European semiconductor centre Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of Ommic SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for Macom's newly established European semiconductor centre.
Magnachip to separate its display and power businesses Magnachip Semiconductor sya that it plans to separate its display and power businesses into separate entities.
Vitesco and onsemi sign SiC long-term supply deal Vitesco Technologies and onsemi have entered into a 10-year long-term supply agreement worth USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.75 billion) for SiC products to enable Vitesco's ramp in electrification technologies.
Tenstorrent partners with LG to build AI and RISC-V chiplets Tenstorrent and LG Electronics are collaborating to build a new generation of RISC-V, AI, and video codec chiplets to potentially power LG's future premium TV and automotive products and Tenstorrent's data center products.
Siemens Healthineers invests € 80 million in new semiconductor factory Siemens Healthineers says that the company is building a new factory in Forchheim, Germany for the cultivation of crystals for semiconductor production.
MediaTek partners with Nvidia to provide full-scale product roadmap to the auto industry MediaTek has entered into a partnership with Nvidia to deliver a complete range of in-vehicle AI cabin solutions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles.
Apple investments with European suppliers top €20 billion in 2022 Apple's spending with European suppliers has increased more than 50% since 2018, totalling EUR 85 billion over the past five years and more than EUR 20 billion in 2022 alone.
China requests Japan to lift export restrictions on chips Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has requested Japan to stop its restrictions on semiconductor exports, calling it a "wrongdoing" that "seriously violated" global trade and economic norms.
Innoscience responds to EPC's lawsuits Innoscience Technology says that it "vigorously responds" to Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) lawsuit against the Chinese company. Innoscience says that the investigation and lawsuit initiated by EPC are inconsistent with the facts.
EPC sues competitor Innoscience for patent infringement Gallium nitride (GaN) technology specialist, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), has filed complaints in federal court and in the US International Trade Commission (ITC) asserting four patents of its foundational patent portfolio against Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co Ltd. and its affiliates.
White Horse Laboratories expands facility to boost services White Horse Laboratories announces a significant expansion of its Hong Kong facility, emphasising the enhancement of test capabilities to include AS6081 methods A1-A6 and drawing attention to its logistics services.
Mitsubishi Electric and Coherent to scale SiC manufacturing Mitsubishi Electric and materials specialist Coherent Corp.have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a program looking to scale manufacturing of SiC power electronics on a 200 mm technology platform.
Sivers Semiconductors kicks off foundry capacity project Sivers Photonics, a business unit of Swedish Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand its capacity to meet volumes of more than 1,000 wafers per week.
Ayar Labs adds $25 million in expansion of its $130 million series C Ayar Labs, a leader in silicon photonics for chip-to-chip connectivity, today announced it has raised an additional USD 25 million in Series C1 funding, bringing its total Series C raise to USD 155 million.
Global semiconductor packaging materials market to near $30B by 2027 Powered by strong demand for new electronics innovations, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from the USD 26.1 billion in revenue it logged in 2022, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International reports.
Apple inks multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US made components Apple has entered into a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Broadcom under which the semiconductor company will develop 5G radio frequency components — including FBAR filters — and wireless connectivity components.
Infineon builds a new logistics building at its Villach site In March earlier this year, Infineon Austria started the construction of a new logistics building at its site in Villach.
Henkel opens technology centre in Bridgewater Henkel has officially opened its Technology Centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, US. Occupying 70,000 square feet, the facility showcases Henkel’s entire technology portfolio of adhesives, sealants, functional coatings and specialty materials.
Marvell to set up semiconductor design centre in Vietnam Marvell Technology says that it plans to establish a "world-class" design centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Once completed, the site is said to become the home to advanced semiconductor engineering.
Mitsubishi Electric & Movensys team up to expand AC servo and motion control business Mitsubishi Electric and Movensys have entered into a business partnership to strengthen collaboration in their respective AC servo and motion control businesses. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will take an equity stake in Movensys.
Load more news
May 29 2023 3:20 pm V20.14.29-1
Ad
Ad