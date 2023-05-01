STMicro and GF win EU approval for French microchips plant

© European Union 2021

These measure aims to strengthen Europe's security of supply, resilience and digital sovereignty in semiconductor technologies, in line with the objectives set out in the European Chips Act.

The two chipmakers announced their intention to build the new manufacturing facility in July last summer. The new, jointly-operated 300mm facility, is set to be built adjacent to ST’s existing 300mm facility in Crolles, France. The facility is targeted to ramp at full capacity by 2026, with up to 620,000 300mm wafer per year of production at full build-out.

"The aid will take the form of direct grants to ST and to GF, to support their investments in the project worth totally EUR 7.4 billion," the European Commission reads states in a press release

The project, which is planned to be operating at full capacity by 2027, will enable the development of a large-scale manufacturing site in Europe for high-performance chips, particularly dedicated to FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon On Insulator) technology.