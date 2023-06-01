Macom establishes European semiconductor centre
Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has completed the acquisition of the key manufacturing facilities, capabilities and technologies of Ommic SAS. Going forward, the facility, which is located near Paris in Limeil-Brévannes, France, will become the foundation for Macom's newly established European semiconductor centre.
The center will enable Macom to offer its customers higher frequency Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs).
“We are excited to open MACOM’s European Semiconductor Center,” says Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Macom, in a press release. “We look forward to building upon the existing team’s expertise in material science, semiconductor wafer processing and millimeter-wave MMIC design.”