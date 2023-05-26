Innoscience responds to EPC's lawsuits

© Innoscience

Innoscience claims that EPC's allegations are inconsistent with the facts, and that the motivations and objectives are doubtful. Therefore, the company says it will "immediately take all legal measures to counterattack."

"The statements in EPC's legal lawsuit announcement are seriously at odds with the facts. We believe that this action by EPC constitutes illegal competition tactics aimed at undermining Innoscience’s competitive advantage. Innoscience reserves the right to pursue legal liability for the losses caused by this," the company writes in a press release responding to EPC's allegations.

The Chinese company states that in regard to the four allegations of intellectual property infringement raised by EPC, Innoscience has conducted its own analysis and claims to have confirmed that there is no infringement of EPC's intellectual property rights. The company also claims that the allegations of technology plagiarism – based on the job changes of a few employees – are purely speculative and lack a factual basis.

As a response, Innoscience’s has proactively initiated a response plan to address the investigations and lawsuits, which the company claims to be maliciously filed, by EPC at the U.S. International Trade Commission and U.S. federal courts.