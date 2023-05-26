EPC sues competitor Innoscience for patent infringement

© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

The company states in a press release that these patents cover core aspects of the design and manufacturing process of EPC’s proprietary enhancement-mode gallium nitride power semiconductor devices.

The patents in question encompass innovations that enabled GaN-based power devices to mature from a research project to a mass-producible high-volume alternative to silicon-based transistors and integrated circuits with GaN devices having higher efficiency, smaller size, and lower cost.

The complaint recounts how Innoscience, headquartered in Guangdong China, recruited two EPC employees to serve as its Chief Technology Officer and Head of Sales and Marketing. Shortly thereafter, Innoscience introduced a suite of products – which EPC claims are visibly identical to its own products – boasting virtually equal performance across key performance metrics. More recently, Innoscience has claimed that many of its products have “pin-to-pin compatibility with existing products,” including EPC’s products; something that EPC sees as an aggressive campaign to market its suite of products to its customers.

“I have always been a believer in fair cooperation as the foundation of global technology markets,” said Alex Lidow, PhD, EPC’s co-founder and CEO, in the press release. “Only through cooperation can we unlock the potential of GaN technology and meet the world’s energy security and sustainability goals. Strong protections and respect for intellectual property are essential to that trust and cooperation.”

Dr. Lidow continues to state that he is confident that, through these actions, the companies will reach a "fair and reasonable resolution that levels the playing field and ensures a GaN ecosystem that works for all participants".

EPC has sued Innoscience in federal court and the ITC for patent infringement, seeking damages and barring Innoscience from importing its infringing suite of GaN products into the United States.