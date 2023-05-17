Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Aixtron Business |

Aixtron to invest up to €100 million at its Herzogenrath site

The technology company is planning to build a new innovation centre – providing enhanced capacities for research and development – at its Herzogenrath site in Germany.

Aixtron says it will invest up to EUR 100 million in the new innovation centre, which will boast 1,000 square metres of cleanroom space. The new building will create further capacities for the next product generations which are already in preparation today, as well as for further product developments beyond that.

"With our products, we address the megatrends of digitalization, electromobility and energy efficiency and are experiencing a strong and steadily growing demand. Technical innovations and product developments that precisely address the needs of our customers are the key to our success. And our dynamic environment offers us further growth opportunities," says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of Aixtron SE. "We are therefore very pleased that the Supervisory Board has approved this project which will enable us to create the foundation for further product developments and for future growth."

Infineon to lead European research project on Industry 5.0 Infineon is taking over coordination of the wide-scope European research project AIMS5.0 (Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Leading to Sustainability and Industry 5.0).
Analog Devices invests €630 million to expand Irish operations The semiconductor company has announced a new EUR 630 million investment at its European regional headquarters in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland. The investment will result in a new 45,000 square foot R&D and manufacturing facility.
X-FAB to invest $200 million to expand Texas site Over the next five years, the semiconductor manufacturer will invest heavily to expand its silicon carbide manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas.
Fujifilm breaks ground on new €30 million manufacturing site Fujifilm Corporation has broken ground on a new EUR 30 million expansion at its electronic materials manufacturing site in Belgium to grow semiconductor materials manufacturing capabilities in Europe.
Ad
Entegris to sell its electronic chemicals business to Fujifilm Entegris has entered into a definitive agreement for Fujifilm to acquire Entegris’ Electronic Chemicals business for USD 700 million.
Ad
Entegris opens manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan Entegris has officially opened its new facility located in Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Science Park. The company says that the new facility will deliver solutions designed to solve a range of challenges facing chipmakers.
Bourns creates new jobs with larger office and lab in Cork, Ireland The manufacturer and supplier of electronic components has opened a larger office along with a new electrification lab in Cork, Ireland in response to growing demand for the company's power electronics and sensing solutions.
HTV invests heavily to expand long-term storage of chips HTV Halbleiter-Test & Vertriebs GmbH and HTV Conservation GmbH are investing more than one million euros to expand the capacity of their technology for the long-term preservation and storage of semiconductor chips. Adding to this, the companies are expanding the capacity of their test and programming laboratories.
Infineon and Foxconn partner on SiC and EV development German semiconductor giant and the world's biggest EMS provider Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) are looking to make a splash in the EV field by jointly developing advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features.
ASML to set up new research facility in Eindhoven ASML is entering a new phase in its longstanding partnership with Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). This includes a jointly defined research program, the construction of a new ASML research facility on the TU/e campus, including the creation of a state-of-the-art cleanroom.
Noel Technologies ramps capacity at Silicon Valley fab Noel Technologies, a Pure Wafer company, has launched a major expansion at its Campbell, California wafer fab, investing in both tooling and cleanroom space.
Skeleton team up with Martinrea Effenco for fast-charging batteries Skeleton Technologies and automotive supplier Martinrea International have entered into a collaboration agreement aiming to electrify and decarbonise vocational fleets.
Cabcongroup expands on the Swedish market Cabcongroup, a Scandinavian supplier of passives, electromechanical components, and cable harnesses, is expanding its presence on the Swedish market.
Veeco receives multiple orders from secret semiconductor manufacturer Veeco Instruments says it has received multiple orders for Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) systems from an unnamed memory device manufacturer.
ITT acquires Micro-Mode Products ITT Inc. has acquired privately held Micro-Mode Products (Micro-Mode) for approximately USD 80 million, which closed on May 2.
COGD sees further increase in obsolescence risks Something as small as a single tiny electronic component that suddenly becomes unavailable from one day to the next can cause enormous economic damage. This is all the more alarming as the list of potential weak points in supply chains has been growing longer and longer, and not just since the start of the Corona pandemic.
Qualcomm to acquire Israel's Autotalks Chip designer Qualcomm has disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks.
onsemi ships one billionth inductive sensor IC to Hella onsemi has shipped its one billionth inductive sensor interface integrated circuit (IC) to Hella. The IC is being used in Hella's Contactless Inductive Position Sensor (CIPOS) technology for automotive x-by-wire systems.
Infineon signs supplier agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue The German semiconductor manufacturer is looking to diversify its supply base even further. Infineon has signed a long-term agreement with Chinese SiC supplier TanKeBlue to secure additional competitive SiC sources.
iNRCORE acquires Sentran Corporation iNRCORE a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, announces the acquisition of Sentran Corporation, a manufacturer of instrument transformers and transducers in support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.
TDK invests to double its production capacity for TMR magnetic sensors TDK Corporation says that it will increase the production capacity at its TDK Asama Techno Factory (Saku-shi, Nagano, Japan) to strengthen its TMR magnetic sensor production system in response to increasing demand.
SK Hynix to expand Wuxi fab legacy production capacity Last October, the US Department of Commerce imposed semiconductor restrictions on Chinese imports of equipment for processes of 18nm and below. SK hynix’s Wuxi fab was granted a one-year production license, but geopolitical risks and weak demand prompted the company to reduce wafer starts by about 30% per month in 2Q23, according to TrendForce's research.
UDC acquires OLED assets from Merck KGaA Universal Display Corporation has acquired the Phosphorescent OLED Emitter IP assets of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
Infineon inks supplier agreement with SICC on wafers and boules Infineon Technologies has signed an agreement with Chinese SiC supplier SICC to diversify Infineon's SiC material supplier base and to secure additional SiC sources.
Wolfspeed and ZF to open R&D center in the Nuremberg As part of their strategic partnership announced earlier this year, ZF and Wolfspeed plans to establish a joint European R&D center for SiC power electronics in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Region.
Global silicon wafer shipments decline in Q1 2023 SEMI says that global silicon wafer shipments slipped 9.0% quarter-over-quarter to 3,265 million square inches in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.3% from the 3,679 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year.
Load more news
May 15 2023 11:13 am V20.14.28-2
Ad
Ad