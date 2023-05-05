Ad
© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business |

iNRCORE acquires Sentran Corporation

iNRCORE a designer and manufacturer of magnetic components, announces the acquisition of Sentran Corporation, a manufacturer of instrument transformers and transducers in support of energy conservation, monitoring, and control markets.

As the latest addition to iNRCORE’s family of brands, Sentran Corporation will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of iNRCORE with its existing leadership reporting directly to Andrew Abbott, General Manager, Custom Magnetics. Sentran will retain its headquarters in Salem, Oregon.

“We are excited to add Sentran and their product lines to the iNRCORE Family of Brands. Sentran is a well-known name in the power and distribution market for its split core transformers. This addition will allow us to expand our offerings to existing customers and open up new opportunities for us as well. We are excited to have Bill and all of the Sentran employees join our team,” says Sarah Harris, CEO of iNRCORE, in a press release.

The acquisition, backed by iNRCORE majority owner The Jordan Company, comes on the heels of the prior acquisition of Vanguard Electronics, a manufacturer of both catalogue and custom high-reliability magnetics for high-reliability applications.

“Sentran Corporation, now a subsidiary of iNRCORE, is looking forward to the continuing growth of our 30-year-old electromagnetic split and solid core transformer and sensor product line. We are pleased that iNRCORE has selected our superior product line, employees, and vertically integrated manufacturing company to enhance their mission of supporting America’s energy and power grid,” says Bill Burwell, CEO of Sentran Corporation.

April 26 2023
