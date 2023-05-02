RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia
The supplier of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry says that it has received an order for an MBE 6000 production system in Asia for an amount of several million euros.
An unnamed new Asian industrial customer has just ordered a MBE 6000 system to acquire a production capacity for advanced electronic components for telecommunications and datacom.
There are currently around forty MBE 6000 machines in operation worldwide. This new order will be delivered in 2024.