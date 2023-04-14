ZF signs multi-year supply deal with STMicroelectronics

© ZF

ZF says that it will leverage ST’s vertically integrated silicon carbide manufacturing in Europe and Asia to secure customer orders in electromobility.

“With this strategically important step, we are strengthening our supply chain to be able to securely supply our customers. Our order book in electromobility until 2030 now amounts to more than thirty billion euros. For this volume, we need several reliable suppliers for silicon carbide devices,” says Stephan von Schuckmann, member of the ZF Board of Management responsible for electromobility as well as materials management, in a press release.

With this agreement, ZF has gained another supplier for silicon carbide technology, in addition to ZF’s existing partnership agreement on silicon carbide technology with Wolfspeed.

“As a vertically integrated company, we are investing heavily to expand capacity and develop our silicon carbide supply chain to support our global and European customers across automotive and industrial sectors, as they pursue electrification and decarbonization targets,” says Marco Monti, President Automotive and Discrete Group of STMicroelectronics

ST will manufacture the silicon carbide chips at its production fabs in Italy and Singapore with the packaging of the chips into STPAK, an ST-developed advanced package, and testing at its back-end facilities in Morocco and China.

More specifically, ST will supply ZF from 2025 with a volume of double-digit millions of third-generation silicon carbide MOSFET devices. Among others, ZF will use the technology in inverters for vehicles of a European car manufacturer whose production start is planned for 2025.