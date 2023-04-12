Amtech Systems receives multiple orders totalling $9.7 million
Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment, says it has received multiple orders for fully automated clustered 300mm horizontal diffusion furnace systems used in power semiconductor manufacturing.
These orders, valued at USD 9.7 million, will ship in the mid-fiscal year 2024. Horizontal diffusion furnaces are particularly suited for 300mm power semiconductor fabrication, offering higher process temperatures and superior prevention of wafer slippage. The company has not named the customer but states that the systems will be installed in "leading semiconductor IDM and foundry fabs" in North America and Asia.
“The BDF300 is the market share leader in 300mm high temperature power device applications,” says Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems, in the press release. “We continue to see customers that serve key end-markets, such as automotive, choose this reliable and proven technology.”