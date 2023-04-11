Keysight opens its first Open RAN test lab in Europe
Keysight Technologies is opening its first full test lab for Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) in Europe, more specifically at its office in Milan, Italy.
To support Europe-based mobile operators and network equipment manufacturers in verifying the interoperability and performance of their Open RAN solutions, Keysight is offering a full edge-to-core testing and measurement consultancy in Milan. Built on the Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution, the lab performs radio module tests aligned with the latest O-RAN ALLIANCE conformance tests. By testing early in the development cycle, Keysight says it can help accelerate the deployment of virtualised platforms to support the requirements of 5G Open RAN.