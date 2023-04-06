Axcelis has shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter
Axcelis Technologies has reached a new milestone as the company shipped its 500th Purion ion implanter system. The shipment went to an unnamed semiconductor device maker located in North America.
"This 500th Purion shipment validates our market leadership and strong customer partnerships. We look forward to extending this leadership within our broad and diverse global customer base as they continue to expand their manufacturing capacity. This large and growing Purion installed base provides a solid foundation for our Customer Solutions & Innovation aftermarket business," says president and CEO, Mary Puma, in a press release.