Rambus and SK hynix extend license agreement

Effective July 1, 2024, the extension maintains similar financial terms and provides SK hynix with access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through mid-2034.

“SK hynix is a longstanding partner and customer, and we are very pleased to extend our strong relationship well ahead of the agreement’s expiration date,” says Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus, in a. press release. “Both Rambus and SK hynix are committed to advancing the industry with world-class products and technology, and this extension is a testament to the ongoing value of our intellectual property and our continued product collaborations together.”