evertiq.com
Business |

Interlink acquires Calman Technology

Interlink Electronics has acquired all of the stock of Calman Technology Limited, an independent company based outside Glasgow, Scotland, and a designer and manufacturer of membrane keypads, graphic overlays and printed electronics. The purchase price was approximately USD 5.0 million.

"We are excited to add Calman's products, customers and manufacturing capabilities to Interlink's robust sensors portfolio and resources," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink, in a press release. "As the second acquisition in the last three months, we view this as further validation of our acquisition program to expand upon Interlink's world-class diversified portfolio of cutting-edge sensor and printed electronic technologies."

It wasn't long ago – December 2022 – that Interlink acquired the businesses of SPEC Sensors and KWJ Engineering, two designers and manufacturers of gas, air and environmental quality sensors, for approximately USD 2 million.

Calman has decades of experience in membrane switches and printed electronics as well as an engineering and product development team. The company's 12 months revenue to September 30, 2022 was approximately USD 3.1 million. 

John Dobson, CEO of Calman, added "Our team is very excited to join the Interlink family, and we look forward to building on our history and leveraging Interlink's expertise and global reach to expand our markets and our product offerings."

The world has lost a semiconductor giant Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and giant of the semiconductor and technology industry, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home in Hawaii.
Exyte expands engineering and production capacities in Czech Republic Exyte, a manufacturer of products for cleanrooms, is expanding its engineering and production capacities in the Czech Republic. The company sets-up new manufacturing sites in Hostomice near Bílina and in Žatec.
MT Systems has been acquired by Kamet Kamet Precision Machining & Assembly has acquired MT Systems, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of chemical platforms for substrates and wafer processing systems serving the semiconductor and electronics industries.
Alphawave Semi opens new office in India Connectivity specialist Alphawave Semi continues its expansion in India with the opening of its latest office in Pune.
Tokyo Electron invest $167 million in new production building Japanese chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron says it will invest JPY 22 billion (USD 167 million) to build a new production facility located in the Iwate Prefecture in order to meet the recent rise in demand from the semiconductor market.
Magnachip to cut workforce by 5% South Korean Magnachip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of f analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by 5% in response to last year's poor performance and the general decline of the global semiconductor market.
Aehr receives volume production order from major SiC customer Aehr Test Systems has received an order from its second major SiC semiconductor customer for production quantities of WaferPak full wafer contactors to be used with previously ordered FOX-XP systems for test and burn-in of SiC semiconductor wafers in their production facility.
UK says Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware could hurt competition The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority says that Broadcom’s deal to buy VMware could lead to less innovation and drive up the cost of computer parts used by the government, banks and telecoms.
Infineon and Delta extends partnership to automotive applications German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is expanding its cooperation Taiwanese power management specialist Delta Electronics from industrial to automotive applications.
Renesas extend connectivity portfolio via Panthronics acquisition Renesas Electronics has, via a subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in high-performance wireless products.
Omni Design opens design centre in India Omni Design Technologies, a provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal IP products, is opening a new design centre in Hyderabad, India.
Component obsolescence – how do you avoid the headache? Component obsolescence is something unavoidable. It’s in the nature of our industry to keep innovating and thus leaving the old behind. But component obsolescence should not mean product obsolescence.
Nano Dimension inaugurates European HQ Nano Dimension has inaugurated its new European headquarters in Munich, Germany to further its commercial and R&D efforts.
Murata to set up JV to produce MLCC raw materials Murata Manufacturing plans to set up a joint venture agreement with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. and Fuji Titanium Industry, a subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo.
Microchip USA moves to new location As the business has continued to grow and evolve, Microchip USA found itself in need of a bigger and better space in order to continue to facilitate its operations.
Samsung’s Texas plant could be more pricey than initially thought Samsung Electronics' future chip plant in Taylor, Texas, will cost the company over USD 25 billion, up more than USD 8 billion from initial forecasts, undisclosed sources told Reuters.
Semtech's president and CEO to retire Semtech Corporation's president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will retire from his role after having served in such capacity for 17 years.
Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems Amtech Systems has received a multi-unit order for high-volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States.
Tageos to set up two new ma­jor man­u­fac­tur­ing sites Tageos, a designer and manufacturer of RFID inlays and tags, says that the company has o soon be opening two new manufacturing sites in the USA and China.
Nexperia responds to news that its chips have been found in Russian military equipment News has circulated that Nexperia chips have been found in Russian military equipment. Nexperia says that it has never been involved in projects of military nature and that it has no intention of doing so in the future.
Microchip reaches milestone in its Oregon expansion Microchip Technology says it has reached a milestone in its multi-year, USD 800 million initiative aimed at tripling the production capacity at its Gresham, Oregon manufacturing facility.
Samsung plans to build five new chip plants An investment of KRW 300 trillion won (USD 230 billion) will result in the construction of five new domestic semiconductor plants for Samsung Electronics over the next 20 years.
Mitsubishi Electric looking to boost its SiC power semiconductor business The Japanese company says that it will double a previously announced investment plan to approximately JPY 260 billion (EUR 1.8 billion), mainly for the construction of a new wafer plant to increase production of SiC power semiconductors.
Improved sales sentiment from December 2022 continued in 1Q23 February 2023 electronic components sales sentiment powers past expectations, momentum carries into March outlook.
RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO RS Group plc announces that Simon Pryce will step into the role of CEO and Executive Director of RS with effect from 3 April 2023. David Egan, currently Acting CEO, will work alongside Simon in his role as CFO.
March 23 2023
