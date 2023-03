© Aehr Test Systems

Shipments of these WaferPaks will begin in Aehr’s current fiscal fourth quarter that began March 1, 2023.

As previously announced and reported by Evertiq, this customer has purchased Aehr’s FOX multi-wafer test and burn-in systems for silicon carbide wafers for devices such as electric vehicle drive unit inverters, electric vehicle chargers, and other devices for use in industrial and photovoltaic inverter applications.

Aehr has installed both a FOX-NP system used for new product development and engineering characterisation as well as the first of two FOX-XP systems already purchased that will be upgraded to include Aehr’s new fully integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner for volume production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide devices. The new WaferPak AutoAligner will begin shipments in Aehr’s current fiscal quarter.