The FOX-XP system is configured with Bipolar Voltage Channel Module (BVCM) and Very High Voltage Channel Module (VHVCM) options which enable new advanced test and burn-in capabilities for silicon carbide power semiconductors using Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors. This customer serves several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry as well as other industrial applications.

This production system order is a follow-on to an order announced last quarter for a FOX-NP system that has already been installed at the customer’s site. Shipments of the FOX-XP system with the new integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner are expected to begin in Aehr’s fiscal fourth quarter which starts on March 1, 2023.

“We are very excited that this customer has confirmed their commitment to Aehr with their selection of our FOX platform for production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide wafers. They have told us, and we believe they will order a significant number of FOX-XP systems for volume production of their silicon carbide devices at facilities around the world to meet the exploding forecasted market demand for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other industrial markets,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

The CEO continues to explain that the FOX-XP with integrated WaferPak Aligner uses the company's proprietary WaferPak full wafer contactors and supports 100mm, 150mm, 200mm, and 300mm wafers sizes using industry standard wafer cassettes and FOUPs (Front Opening Unified Pods).