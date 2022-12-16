Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Aehr Test Systems Business | December 16, 2022

Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier

Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.

The FOX-XP system is configured with Bipolar Voltage Channel Module (BVCM) and Very High Voltage Channel Module (VHVCM) options which enable new advanced test and burn-in capabilities for silicon carbide power semiconductors using Aehr’s proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors. This customer serves several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry as well as other industrial applications.

This production system order is a follow-on to an order announced last quarter for a FOX-NP system that has already been installed at the customer’s site. Shipments of the FOX-XP system with the new integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner are expected to begin in Aehr’s fiscal fourth quarter which starts on March 1, 2023.  

“We are very excited that this customer has confirmed their commitment to Aehr with their selection of our FOX platform for production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide wafers. They have told us, and we believe they will order a significant number of FOX-XP systems for volume production of their silicon carbide devices at facilities around the world to meet the exploding forecasted market demand for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other industrial markets,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

The CEO continues to explain that the FOX-XP with integrated WaferPak Aligner uses the company's proprietary WaferPak full wafer contactors and supports 100mm, 150mm, 200mm, and 300mm wafers sizes using industry standard wafer cassettes and FOUPs (Front Opening Unified Pods). 

“This allows customers to easily support multiple wafer sizes which is critical to the silicon carbide market where a high mix of wafer sizes is expected in high volume production over the next several years. This new configuration allows our customers to move and align the wafers automatically into our proprietary WaferPaks and place the WaferPaks into and out of our multi-wafer FOX-XP systems that test and burn-in up to 18 wafers at a time.”

Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
ZF expands production capacity for electronics in China As China's automotive industry moves faster in pursuit of intelligence, the proportion of high-value, high-performance electronic components in the total value of vehicles are rising rapidly.
IBM and Rapidus form strategic semiconductor partnership IBM and Rapidus has entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
New funding will accelerate and expand Pragmatic's growth plans. Pragmatic Semiconductor has secured USD 35 million in additional investment from institutional investors. This brings the total raised in its Series C round to USD 125 million, oversubscribing the original target by more than 50%.
Ad
TI’s starts production at new 300-millimeter wafer fab Texas Instrument’s latest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Lehi, Utah, LFAB, has started production for analog and embedded products roughly one year after the company purchased the facility.
Ad
AMETEK expands with new facility in India AMETEK India, a subsidiary of AMETEK Inc., has officially inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru, India.
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Protection against electric shock according to IEC 60601-1
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Anritsu ME7873NR Facilitates 5G mmWave UE Rollout
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.
Bosch wants a bigger slice of the cake; readies itself for rising chip demand Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping – and Bosch is growing right along with it.
Load more news
December 16 2022 1:18 pm V20.10.36-1
Ad
Ad