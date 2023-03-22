Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Infineon Components |

Infineon and Delta extends partnership to automotive applications

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is expanding its cooperation Taiwanese power management specialist Delta Electronics from industrial to automotive applications.

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will deepen their joint innovation activities to provide more efficient and higher-density solutions for the fast-growing market of electric vehicles. The agreement covers a range of components such as high-voltage and low-voltage discretes and modules as well as microcontrollers to be used in EV drivetrain applications such as traction inverters, DC-DC converters and on-board chargers.

“Infineon and Delta share the common goal of developing increasingly energy-efficient and CO 2-saving solutions that support global decarbonization efforts,” says Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive division, in a press release. “We want to further advance the energy efficiency of electromobility together by combining Infineon’s comprehensive automotive product portfolio and application know-how with Delta’s expertise in integration and system optimization. Ensuring the energy efficiency of automotive applications is of paramount importance in our time and we are committed to further improving it.”

In addition, both parties have agreed to set up a joint innovation lab for automotive applications. The Delta-Infineon Automotive Innovation Center will be co-managed by both companies and is scheduled to be set up in Pingzhen, Taiwan during the second half of 2023.

“Infineon is a trusted partner of Delta. Over the past 25 years we have successfully collaborated in the area of industrial products. We are now looking forward to extending this partnership to electromobility,” adds James Tang, Corporate Vice President of Delta Electronics. “We see a growing demand in the automotive industry for innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions. Together with Infineon, we are committed to support the global transition to electromobility with our products and solutions and to bring electromobility to a whole new level.”

Component obsolescence – how do you avoid the headache? Component obsolescence is something unavoidable. It’s in the nature of our industry to keep innovating and thus leaving the old behind. But component obsolescence should not mean product obsolescence.
Nano Dimension inaugurates European HQ Nano Dimension has inaugurated its new European headquarters in Munich, Germany to further its commercial and R&D efforts.
Murata to set up JV to produce MLCC raw materials Murata Manufacturing plans to set up a joint venture agreement with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. and Fuji Titanium Industry, a subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo.
Microchip USA moves to new location As the business has continued to grow and evolve, Microchip USA found itself in need of a bigger and better space in order to continue to facilitate its operations.
Ad
Samsung’s Texas plant could be more pricey than initially thought Samsung Electronics' future chip plant in Taylor, Texas, will cost the company over USD 25 billion, up more than USD 8 billion from initial forecasts, undisclosed sources told Reuters.
Ad
Semtech's president and CEO to retire Semtech Corporation's president and chief executive officer, Mohan Maheswaran, will retire from his role after having served in such capacity for 17 years.
Amtech receives large order for advanced packaging reflow systems Amtech Systems has received a multi-unit order for high-volume reflow systems used in advanced packaging applications.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer, for delivery to the United States.
Tageos to set up two new ma­jor man­u­fac­tur­ing sites Tageos, a designer and manufacturer of RFID inlays and tags, says that the company has o soon be opening two new manufacturing sites in the USA and China.
Nexperia responds to news that its chips have been found in Russian military equipment News has circulated that Nexperia chips have been found in Russian military equipment. Nexperia says that it has never been involved in projects of military nature and that it has no intention of doing so in the future.
Microchip reaches milestone in its Oregon expansion Microchip Technology says it has reached a milestone in its multi-year, USD 800 million initiative aimed at tripling the production capacity at its Gresham, Oregon manufacturing facility.
Samsung plans to build five new chip plants An investment of KRW 300 trillion won (USD 230 billion) will result in the construction of five new domestic semiconductor plants for Samsung Electronics over the next 20 years.
Mitsubishi Electric looking to boost its SiC power semiconductor business The Japanese company says that it will double a previously announced investment plan to approximately JPY 260 billion (EUR 1.8 billion), mainly for the construction of a new wafer plant to increase production of SiC power semiconductors.
Improved sales sentiment from December 2022 continued in 1Q23 February 2023 electronic components sales sentiment powers past expectations, momentum carries into March outlook.
RS Group appoints Simon Pryce as CEO RS Group plc announces that Simon Pryce will step into the role of CEO and Executive Director of RS with effect from 3 April 2023. David Egan, currently Acting CEO, will work alongside Simon in his role as CFO.
Rebound Electronics has no intention of slowing down 2022 proved to be a successful year for the distributor. The company experienced growth – both in business and presence – in multiple regions. Evertiq reached out to Marcin Malinowski, Eastern Europe Director in Rebound Electronics, to talk about the challenges and of the past year and the opportunities ahead.
Infineon and Continental team up on vehicle architectures Continental will be collaborating with Infineon Technologies AG in the development of server-based vehicle architectures.
onsemi relocates its headquarters – looking to add employees onsemi recently announced the move of its headquarters from Phoenix to Scottsdale, Arizona. The new office is located on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).
Nexperia expands cleanroom space in Germany Caverion has recently handed over an ISO4-certified cleanroom to semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia Germany GmbH for its Hamburg production facility.
Kansas to get new $1.9 billion chip manufacturing facility EMP Shield, a company focused on protecting electronic devices from destructive magnetic pulses, plans to invest USD 1.9 billion in a new computer chip manufacturing facility in Burlington, Kansas.
Merck and Intel fund new academic research program in Europe Merck and Intel Corporation are looking to enable more sustainable semiconductor manufacturing solutions by funding a new academic research program in Europe.
Flip Electronics inks agreement with Analog Devices Flip Electronics has signed an authorised inventory sales agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to offer traceable, factory-certified semiconductor products.
Murata to expand silicon capacitor production in France The Japanese company says that it is expanding its manufacturing of silicon capacitors by adding a new 200-mm mass production line in Caen, France.
onsemi to integrate its SiC technology in BMW's next-gen EVs A new long-term supply agreement will equip BMW Group’s future electric drivetrains with onsemi EliteSiC die, supporting range extension of electric vehicles.
MKS says ransomware incident will chip away $200 million from revenue In February MKS Instruments became the target of a ransomware attack that affected certain business systems, including production-related systems. Following a review of the incident, MKS said that it anticipates the attack to have a noticeable effect on its first quarter results.
German heavyweights team up to unify design schematics German embedded and edge computing heavyweights, congatec and Kontron, are teaming up to reduce NRE costs, accelerate time-to-market, and improve product & supply security.
Load more news
March 22 2023 11:18 am V20.13.11-1
Ad
Ad