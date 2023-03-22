Infineon and Delta extends partnership to automotive applications

© Infineon

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will deepen their joint innovation activities to provide more efficient and higher-density solutions for the fast-growing market of electric vehicles. The agreement covers a range of components such as high-voltage and low-voltage discretes and modules as well as microcontrollers to be used in EV drivetrain applications such as traction inverters, DC-DC converters and on-board chargers.

“Infineon and Delta share the common goal of developing increasingly energy-efficient and CO 2-saving solutions that support global decarbonization efforts,” says Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive division, in a press release. “We want to further advance the energy efficiency of electromobility together by combining Infineon’s comprehensive automotive product portfolio and application know-how with Delta’s expertise in integration and system optimization. Ensuring the energy efficiency of automotive applications is of paramount importance in our time and we are committed to further improving it.”

In addition, both parties have agreed to set up a joint innovation lab for automotive applications. The Delta-Infineon Automotive Innovation Center will be co-managed by both companies and is scheduled to be set up in Pingzhen, Taiwan during the second half of 2023.