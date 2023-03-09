MKS says ransomware incident will chip away $200 million from revenue

© skypixel dreamstime.com

It was on February 3 that the company discovered it had become the victim of a ransomware attack. Once the company took note of the attack it immediately activated its incident response and business continuity measures to limit the situation.

The full scope of the costs and related impacts of the incident has not yet been determined. However, MKS does expect that the attack will have a material impact on its first quarter results

Prior to the ransomware event, the company expected revenue in the first quarter of approximately USD 1 billion. However, MKS says that it currently estimates the impact of the incident on first quarter revenue to be at least USD 200 million.