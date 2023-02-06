Chip equipment maker investigating ransomware attack

© skypixel dreamstime.com

The company states in an SEC filing that it discovered it has become the victim of a ransomware attack on February 3, and that it immediately activated its incident response and business continuity measures to limit the situation. The Company is still looking into the situation and is currently assessing the impact. MKS continues to state that appropriate incident response professionals have been engaged and that the company has notified law enforcement authorities.

The Company is still in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of this incident. The incident has affected certain business systems, including production-related systems, and as part of the containment effort, the MKS has elected to temporarily suspend operations at certain of its facilities.

The full scope of the costs and related impacts of this incident have not yet been determined.