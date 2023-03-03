Rochester Electronics to offer Skyworks Devices
Rochester Electronic is now offering its customers active and end-of-life (EOL) Skyworks Solutions products.
“Rochester welcomes the opportunity to offer Skyworks’ RF and mixed signal solutions products. This offering enhances Rochester’s position in the market by enabling us to serve a broad range of global market sectors, and we look forward to continuing to grow the relationship with our worldwide customers,” says Mark Gohr, Rochester Electronics Director of Supplier Development, Americas in a press release.
As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing an extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and a broad range of active semiconductors.
“We are pleased that Rochester Electronics will now offer Skyworks products, with their well-respected industry reputation for providing solutions to our key markets,” adds Rachel Platter, Director, Americas Distribution, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.