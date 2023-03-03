Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Infineon / GaN Systems Business |

Infineon to acquire GaN Systems for $830 million

The German semiconductor manufacturer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Canada-based GaN Systems for USD 830 million.

GaN Systems is a developer of GaN-based solutions for power conversion. The company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and has more than 200 employees. As a wide bandgap material, GaN offers customer value by higher power density, higher efficiency, and size reductions, especially at higher switching frequencies. These properties enable energy savings and smaller form factors, making GaN suited for a wide range of applications.

“GaN technology is paving the way for more energy-efficient and CO 2-saving solutions that support decarbonization. Adoption in applications like mobile charging, data center power supplies, residential solar inverters, and onboard chargers for electric vehicles is at the tipping point, leading to a dynamic market growth,” said Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, in a press release. 

The CEO continues to state that the acquisition of GaN Systems will significantly accelerate Infineon's GaN roadmap, based on R&D resources, application understanding as well as customer project pipeline. 

“Following our strategy, the combination will further strengthen Infineon’s leadership in Power Systems through mastery of all relevant power technologies, be it on silicon, silicon carbide or gallium nitride.”

By 2027, market analysts Yole expect the GaN revenue for power applications to grow by 56% CAGR to approx. USD 2 billion. As such, GaN is becoming a key material for power semiconductors, alongside silicon and silicon-carbide, and coupled with new topologies, such as Hybrid Flyback and multi-level implementations.

In February 2022, Evertiq reported that Infineon would be doubling down on wide bandgap by investing more than EUR 2 billion in a new frontend fab in Kulim, Malaysia, strengthening its market position. The first wafers will leave the fab in the second half of 2024, adding to Infineon’s existing wide bandgap manufacturing capacities in Villach, Austria.

“The GaN Systems team is excited about teaming up with Infineon to create highly differentiating customer offerings, based on bringing together complementary strengths. With our joint expertise in providing superior solutions, we will optimally leverage the potential of GaN. Combining GaN Systems’ foundry corridors with Infineon’s in-house manufacturing capacity enables maximum growth capability to serve the accelerating adoption of GaN in a wide range of our target markets,” says Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems, in the press release. 

Infineon says that the acquisition of GaN Systems in an all-cash transaction will be funded from existing liquidity. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Apple injects €1 billion to expand German design centre Apple is accelerating its investment in Europe and Germany with an additional EUR 1 billion to expand its Silicon Design Centre. Three new R&D facilities will deepen the company's presence in Munich.
ams OSRAM completes the sale of Clay Paky ams OSRAM's sale of Clay Paky entertainment lighting business has been completed with ARRI AG. With the transaction now completed, the company will continue to focus on the high-technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business.
Fusion Worldwide expands in EMEA and APAC regions The open-market distributor has major expansion plans for 2023. The company is looking to expand its offices in Germany, Japan, and also open new offices in Taiwan and New Hampshire.
Moov expands its presence in South Korea The US company, which operates a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, says it will be expanding its presence in South Korea with additional full-time, native Korean speaking staff dedicated to serving the market.
Rapidus selects Hokkaido for new semiconductor plant Rapidus Corporation has selected Chitose City in Hokkaido as the site for the company’s new semiconductor plant.
$443 million investment to create 405 new semiconductor jobs Silicon carbide (SiC) wafer semiconductor manufacturer Pallidus plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County in South Carolina. An investment of 443 million that is expected to create 405 new jobs.
Integra's OSAT semiconductor project grows further Evertiq has previously reported that Integra Technologies had selected Kansas for a massive expansion project that would create a new one-million-square-foot headquarters and semiconductor production facility. Now the company has released more details on the project.
Farnell expands agreement with ams OSRAM Farnell and ams OSRAM have strengthened their global partnership to bring-to-market a range of new technologies and selected optical solutions for the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors.
Vicor sign global distribution agreement with Avnet Vicor Corporation has entered into a distribution agreement with global distributor Avnet. The agreement expands access to Vicor’s power modules through Avnet’s design and supply chain.
Kulicke and Soffa expands with the addition of Advanced Jet Automation Kulicke and Soffa has acquired Advanced Jet Automation, including the material business and assets formerly owned by its affiliate, Samurai Spirit Inc., a developer and manufacturer of high-precision micro-dispensing equipment and solutions in Taiwan.
Mouser and AKM sign global distribution deal Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with advanced sensors and analog/digital mixed-signal ICs specialist, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM).
indie Semiconductor acquires Silicon Radar GmbH Autotech solutions innovator indie Semiconductor has acquired Silicon Radar GmbH, a German-based specialist in advanced, highly integrated, high-frequency system-on-chips (SoCs) for automotive radar applications.
Lam Research makes several new executive appointments Lam Research has made a series of changes to its management structure across operations, innovation, product groups and sales. These changes are intended to further position the company to capitalise on the growth opportunities available in the semiconductor industry.
SK Hynix DRAM equipment damaged due to impure materials South Korean SK Hynix is reportedly facing some problems related to its DRAM production. According to reports some of its equipment have been damaged due to impurities in zirconium high-k materials used in the production.
HyRel's $15 million production facility will create 50 jobs HyRel Technologies, a provider of quick-turn semiconductor modification solutions, has commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Peoria, Arizona, creating 50 new jobs.
Neumonda appoints Oliver Philippsen to CIO Neumonda has appointed Oliver Philippsen as its Chief Information Officer. In his role, Oliver will oversee the IT teams, technologies and processes within the Neumonda group which consists of the specialist memory distributor Memphis Electronic, the manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products Intelligent Memory, as well as the memory IP powerhouse Neumonda Technology.
Amkor and GF partner to expand European supply chain Amkor Technology and GlobalFoundries have formed a partnership aiming to enable a comprehensive EU/US supply chain from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT services at Amkor’s site in Porto, Portugal.
Fusion Worldwide expands in Asia Fusion Worldwide says it is expanding its base of operations in Japan and is also opening a new office in Taiwan.
Microchip to expand capacity with $880 million investment Microchip Technology says it plans to invest USD 880 million to expand its silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) production capacity at its Colorado Springs, Colorado manufacturing facility over the next several years.
Rogers to streamline operations, reducing global workforce by 7% Rogers Corporation is launching additional actions aimed at improving the company's cost structure, streamlining operations and driving significant improvements in operating margin for 2023.
Balluff expands with new production site in Mexico A new large-scale production site in Aguascalientes, Mexico is set to strengthen the company's global production network and shorten supply chains in North and Central America.
Lam Research to part with 400 employees in California In a WARN notice, Lam Research says that it will be implementing reductions at its campus facilities located in Fremont and Livermore, California.
Green light for Infineon's new Dresden fab Infineon says that it is starting construction of its new plant for analog/mixed-signal technologies and power semiconductors. Following an extensive analysis, the Infineon Management Board and supervisory bodies gave the green light for the Dresden site.
TI invests $11 billion in new 300 mm wafer fab in Lehi Texas Instruments plans to build its next 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab in Lehi, Utah – located next to the company’s existing 300-mm semiconductor wafer fab, LFAB. Once completed, the two Lehi facilities will operate as a single fab.
The semiconductor industry has grown, and so has Smith The distributor increased its workforce by 60% and doubled its annual revenue in EMEA in 2022.
HTC Korea partners with Rotakorn to distribute PMIC's Swedish supply chain solutions provider, Rotakorn Electronics, has signed a franchised distribution partnership agreement with Taejin Technology Co., LTD (HTC Korea) to distribute its power management IC’s and semiconductors throughout Europe, Americas and Asia.
Load more news
February 27 2023 12:53 pm V20.12.30-1
Ad
Ad