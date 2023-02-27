Integra's OSAT semiconductor project grows further

© Integra Technologies

Integra Technologies has announced Wichita region support and site locations for its new combined headquarters and production facility in Bel Aire and a separate training facility in Wichita, both in Kansas.

The company says that its new one million-square-foot headquarters and semiconductor production facility will be located n Bel Aire, pending approval by the Bel Aire City Council.

Integra will apply for CHIPS funding for an expansion that would create more than 2,500 new jobs and more than USD 2 billion in capital investment in the first five years, according to a press release. In the original project announcement, it was said that the project would create at least 2,000 jobs and USD 1.8 billion in capital investment in the Wichita region.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Bel Aire and Sedgwick County and receive the support of the City of Wichita and so many other partners for our expansion plans,” says Integra’s CEO Brett Robinson, in the press release. “It’s a great day when we can address the high need for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. from our home region.”

On February 2, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Integra announced the Kansas State Finance Council awarded Integra its premier incentive package Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX). Integra’s APEX application is capped at 1,994 jobs and USD 1.8 billion capital investment. The additional jobs and capital investment will increase the project’s economic impact, but per the APEX contract, will not receive additional incentives.

Local support for the new headquarters and production facility includes proposed workforce development support from Sedgwick County and Bel Aire, plus a 10-year property tax abatement and the creation of a tax-increment finance district.

Integra says that it will open a training center in Wichita. While the new headquarters is under construction, this space will also serve as Integra’s interim headquarters, with production continuing at the Northrock Business Park.