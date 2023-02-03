Integra selects Kansas for OSAT semiconductor project

© Integra Technologies

The expansion project that will create at least 2,000 jobs and USD 1.8 billion in capital investment in the Wichita region – contingent on receiving federal CHIPS for America funding

Integra's expansion plans are designed to address recent risks identified in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, support the domestic semiconductor ecosystem, and strengthen advanced manufacturing in the State of Kansas.

Over the next five years, the expansion would create at least 2,000 new jobs and build a one million square foot headquarters and production facility equipped with high-tech machinery.

"Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national security crisis by playing a key role in reshoring semiconductor production," Governor Laura Kelly says in a press release. "Our deliberate efforts to diversify the state economy since my administration began four years ago has prepared us for this moment. Partnering with Integra will secure Kansas' rightful position as a global leader in the semiconductor sector."

According to Integra, the jobs and capital investment over the first five years are the beginning of long-term expansion plans.