Nordic Semi has ambitious plans for Bristol expansion
Norwegian fabless manufacturer Nordic Semiconductor, is moving into a new Bristol office development.
AXA IM Alts has secured Norwegian firm Nordic Semiconductor as the latest occupier at Assembly Bristol, a new flexible and smart workspace in the centre of Bristol.
Occupying 7,800 square feet across the entire ninth floor of Assembly Building C, Nordic Semi joins a community of businesses at Assembly Bristol.
“We have ambitious plans for expansion in Bristol and our move to Assembly is a crucial part of this. The location and proximity to the station were a huge draw for us, along with the potential it gives us as a business to offer a top-notch working environment for our own people, while being part of a thriving business community,” says Mike Davis, Wi-Fi Systems & Software Director from Nordic Semiconductor, in a press release.