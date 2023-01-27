onsemi and VW in strategic collaboration on SiC technology

© On Semiconductor

As part of the agreement, onsemi will deliver in a first step its EliteSiC 1200 V traction inverter power modules. The EliteSiC power modules are pin to pin compatible to easily scale the solution to different power levels and types of motors. Teams from the two companies have been collaborating for more than a year on the optimisation of the power modules for the next-gen platform, with pre-production samples under development and evaluation.

With 19 wafer fabrication and packaging manufacturing sites, onsemi provides VW with more than 500 different devices – including IGBTs, MOSFETS, image sensors and power management integrated circuits (PMICs). In addition to its versatile portfolio, onsemi has a vertical silicon carbide (SiC) production chain, which includes volume boule growth, wafering, substrate, epitaxy, device fabrication.