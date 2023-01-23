Western Digital in advanced talks of a merger with Kioxia

© Kioxia

According to the proposed strategy, Western Digital would spin off its flash business and combine it with Kioxia to become a publicly traded company in the US, reports Bloomberg citing people with insight.

As pointed out by Reuters, the combination of Kioxia and Western Digital would create a player controlling a third of the NAND flash market, which would position it to match Samsung.

The two companies jointly produce NAND chips in Japan and recently opened its fabrication facility, Fab7, at the Yokkaichi Plant in Mie Prefecture, Japan.