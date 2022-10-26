© Kioxia

Total investment in phase one of Fab7 is expected to be approximately one trillion yen (EUR 6.77 billion). Part of the capital investment in phase one of the Fab7 facility will be funded by a government subsidy that promotes cutting-edge semiconductor production facilities, a press release reads.

Fab7 has the capability to produce sixth-generation, 162-layer flash memory and future advanced 3D flash memory, is scheduled to start shipping 162-layer flash memory in early 2023. Kioxia says that production capacity at the new fab will ramp up in stages over time, in line with market trends.