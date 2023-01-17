Analog Devices invest $1 billion to upgrade its Oregon fab
Massachusetts-based Analog Devices is looking to double the production capacity at its semiconductor facility near Beaverton, Oregon.
The company is investing USD 1 billion to upgrade its current manufacturing space and retool equipment to boost efficiency. Fred Bailey, ADI's vice president for factory operations told OregonLive that the project will expand the company’s overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space.