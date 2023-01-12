© Camtek Business | January 12, 2023
Camtek receives order for multiple systems from a compound semiconductors manufacturer
Camtek says it has received an order for multiple systems from an unnamed global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling USD 18 million.
The order is for Camtek's latest Eagle model, equipped with inspection technologies and designed with advanced capabilities developed specifically for this market segment.
The Eagle systems are expected to be delivered starting from the second quarter of 2023 through early 2024.
"This is an excellent start to 2023. The compound semiconductors market is expected to present strong growth in the coming years fueled by the automotive industry and other applications. This order demonstrates our competitive position and technology leadership in this segment," says Rafi Amit, CEO, in a press release.
Camtek receives order for multiple systems from a compound semiconductors manufacturer Camtek says it has received an order for multiple systems from an unnamed global Compound Semiconductors manufacturer totaling USD 18 million.
Hard-hit Britishvolt in talks with investors UK battery manufacturer Britishvolt is said to be in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake.
Mouser Electronics expands with new offices in Barcelona Mouser Electronics has recently opened its new offices in Barcelona, Spain.
Ardentec expands with new test facility in Singapore The provider of semiconductor test services has broken ground on its new test facility in Singapore’s Woodlands Industrial Park. The new 6-story facility (named Fab2) will be Ardentec Group’s 14th facility globally.
Ad
Tesla spending big money in Texas Tesla has decided to invest USD 775 million to expand its gigafactory in Austin/ Texas.
Physik Instrumente expands in Eschbach – looking to triple current capacity Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG (PI Group) is investing approximately EUR 16 million in the expansion of its site in Eschbach in the Breisgau region of Germany.
Infineon sells HiRel DC-DC converter business to Micross Micross Components, Inc. has entered a definitive agreement to purchase Infineon’s HiRel DC-DC converter business including its hybrid and custom board-based power products.
CrowdOut Capital acquires Sourceability Austin-based investment firm, CrowdOut Capital, announces that it has acquired electronic component distributor Sourceability from Zollner Elektronik AG through the CrowdOut Long Term (COLT) Fund I.
Taiwan passes own Chips Act Taiwan has passed it's own version of the Chips Act. Companies can now apply for tax credits on 25% of their annual R&D costs.
Smiths Interconnect expands with acquisition of Plastronics Plastronics Sockets & Connections, a specialist in burn-in test sockets and spring probe contacts for the semiconductor test market segment, as well as specialised connectors for industrial applications, has been acquired by Smiths Interconnect.
Ground broken on Indiana's new semiconductor hub Ground has officially been broken on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate)in Odon, Indiana that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry.
VinFast and NXP collaborate to develop next-gen smart EVs VinFast and NXP Semiconductors have announced their collaboration on VinFast's next-generation of Automotive applications
AEM opens new manufacturing plant in Malaysia AEM has opened a new manufacturing plant in Penang. The new plant comes with a 365,000-square-foot area for assembly, quality assurance (QA), a warehouse and an R&D lab.
Merck completes its acquisition of the chemical business of Mecaro With the addition of around 100 new employees as well as production and R&D facilities in Korea, Merck will expand both its regional and global capabilities
LPKF closes contract with unnamed semiconductor company German technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has closed a contract for the exclusive development and shipment of production equipment for the use in advanced packaging with an unnamed semiconductor company.
Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.
Hyundai Motor Group turns to onsemi for SiC module onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model.
Mercedes-Benz turns to Wolfspeed to power its EV platforms Wolfspeed will be supplying Silicon Carbide devices to power future Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms.
Nano Dimension sells two 3D systems to Accumold Additively manufactured electronics and 3D-printed electronics specialist, Nano Dimension, says it has sold two Fabrica 2.0 Micro-AM systems to Accumold, an expert in micro molding from Iowa, USA.
Foxconn partners with Nvidia to build automated EVs Nvidia and Hon Hai Technology Group – more commonly known as Foxconn – have entered into a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms.Load more news