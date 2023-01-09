Ad
Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke

Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.

Duke has led over USD 1 billion in strategic fab-level sales and exclusive remarketing of semiconductor equipment, including developing and running the largest equipment resale operations in the world at GlobalFoundries and GE Capital. He brings with him almost 30 years of semiconductor industry experience to Moov. 

“We are excited to welcome equipment remarketing pioneer and semiconductor industry veteran, David Duke, to Moov,” says Moov CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou, in a press release. “David’s expertise stems from decades of experience devoted to semiconductor equipment, first as an exec at top equipment manufacturers focusing on their service offerings, and then building the largest remarketing programs in the world at GE Capital and GlobalFoundries.”

Duke has held executive positions at semiconductor equipment behemoths AMAT, KLA, and Cymer (ASML), with a focus on equipment services. At GE Capital, Duke served as VP of Sales, leading US and European sales of semiconductor and test equipment. At GlobalFoundries, Duke was responsible for acquisitions, valuations, and recovery of surplus assets. Most recently, Duke served as president of the US and Korea for precision deposition equipment manufacturer Kateeva.

“I was initially drawn to Moov because Moov’s approach is highly ethical, transparent, and truly has customers' best interests in mind,” says David Duke, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Moov. “With the technology, marketplace data, and full aftermarket service suite Moov offers, manufacturers can more robustly incorporate used equipment into their enterprise procurement strategy and recoup capital on pre-owned assets at a scale never before possible.”

Duke will be responsible for establishing and growing Moov’s newly minted Enterprise Partnerships division. In this role, he will oversee strategic enterprise partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers to leverage surplus equipment in a way that moves the needle strategically beyond individual tool sales. 

The new Enterprise Partnerships division will focus on complex, multi-asset sales including supporting manufacturers’ equipment needs during fab acquisition or divestiture.

Moov hires GF, GE Capital veteran David Duke Moov, a company operating a marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has appointed David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships.
