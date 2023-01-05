© Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed’s semiconductors will be incorporated into next-generation powertrain systems for several Mercedes-Benz vehicle lines.

“Coming from a long-term technical collaboration history between our companies, we have now chosen Wolfspeed as one of our key partners for future Silicon Carbide devices, thus securing preferred long-term supply, technology and quality of this decisive semiconductor component for our electrification offensive,” says Dr. Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement and Supplier Quality for Mercedes-Benz, in a press release.

With Wolfspeed’s expertise and Silicon Carbide devices, the German carmaker aims to improve vehicle range and power. Mercedes-Benz has set out plans to have some of the most efficient EVs on the road.

“We are pleased to be supporting Mercedes-Benz, an organization with a long, successful history of providing world-class performance and luxury vehicles, as they introduce next-generation EVs to the market with highly efficient power systems,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. “We are continuing to invest in our manufacturing capacity to support a steepening demand curve for Silicon Carbide devices that will not only improve EV performance and drive greater consumer adoption, but also support the sustainability efforts of global automotive leaders like Mercedes-Benz.”

The Silicon Carbide power devices for Mercedes-Benz will be produced at Wolfspeed’s facilities in Durham, North Carolina and its new 200mm Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York.

Earlier in 2022, Wolfspeed announced that it was beginning construction on a new Silicon Carbide materials facility in North Carolina, which will expand its Silicon Carbide capacity by more than 10x, as previously reported by Evertiq.