Products | January 09, 2023

Advantech releases AIMB-288E with NVIDIA Quadro GPU

Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing platforms, is pleased to announce the release of the AIMB-288E industrial motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Desktop Processor and NVIDIA Quadro T1000 GPU.

This is a product release announcement by Advantech. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

AIMB-288E leverages an ultra-slender design to deliver outstanding computing power and superior graphics performance to visual computing in edge intelligence. It supports three independent displays (2 x DisplayPort & 1 x eDP with up to 4K resolution) to present precise visualization during diverse inspection tasks. In addition, AIMB-288E benefits from Advantech’s strict design process, thermal technology, and IEC-60068-2 compliance — attributes that ensure stability during long-term operation. This combination of features and capabilities make AIMB-288E an excellent choice for AI development and deployment in applications requiring a compact, slim form factor design.

Powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ and NVIDIA CUDA Core Computing

The Advantech AIMB-288E weights 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Desktop Processor and NVIDIA Quadro T1000 GPU (MXM module type) with 896 CUDA Cores and 4GB GDDR6 to deliver 2.5Tflops single-precision performance. Furthermore, by using 3Dmark Time SPY, AIMB-288E delivers a 5.2 fold increase in 3D graphics performance as comparable native GPU graphics solutions. Indeed, this module is capable of handling graphics processing demands in high-end medical imaging where it improves quality of care.

AIMB-288E’s GPU produces better image processing results while enabling the CPU to focus on data processing. Illustratively, this solution makes the power provided by the CPU, the i3-12100E (quad cores with 4.3GHz turbo capability), more than sufficient for most applications. Moreover, this single thread rating and DDR5 4800 memory produce a 1.36 fold increase in performance when compared to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors. Consequentially, AIMB-288E able to consolidate workloads by using the ISA between CPU and GPU.

All-in-One Motherboard with 1U Form-Factor Eases Integration

AIMB-288E integrates the CPU, GPU, memory, NVMe SSD and cooling system, within a 42 mm form factor that saves 66% more space than comparable generic motherboards and eases integration. Certainly, leveraging Advantech’s ultra-slim cooling system enables AIMB-288E to fit within 1U systems while yielding 100% performance in 55 °C (131 °C) environments. Undoubtedly, this design could deliver out-of-the-box AI inference that decreases developers’ workloads, associated costs, and overall time to market.

Embedded Software Empowers Edge AI Management

In an effort to boost up AI and machine learning deployment, the Advantech AIMB-288E supports Windows and/or Linux Ubuntu OS to empower diverse AI development. Beside, equipped with M.2 B Key expansion for 4G wireless connectivity and through utilization of WISE-DeviceOn, this solution supports remote management capabilities — including device health status monitoring, real-time control (e.g. power on/off), troubleshooting, and over-the-air (OTA) software/firmware upgrades. This combination hardware and software makes AIMB-288E an ideal choice for AI, machine learning, and edge intelligence applications.

Highlighted Features:

  • 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Desktop Processors, i3-12100 (4x Core, TDP 60W)
  • Integrated NVIDIA® Quadro® Embedded T1000
  • 32GB DDR5 4800MHz SODIMM
  • 3 x displays with 2 x DP and 1 x eDP — up to 4K
  • Expansion support: M.2 M key, M.2 B key, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, & 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Embedded OS: Windows 10, Linux Ubuntu, & WISE-DeviceOn

The Advantech AIMB-288E will be available for order at the end of Aug, 2022. For more information about AIMB-288E or other Advantech products and/or services please visit our website or call a regional service provider.

