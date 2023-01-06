Designed to support both AMD's latest RYZEN 7000 series processors and AM5 platform as well as Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors and Z790 motherboards (note*), featuring blisteringly fast speed with a highly efficient power to performance ratio.

Unparalleled performance & outstanding compatibility

To cater the growing demand for high-speed computing with a highly versatile product selection, KLEVV introduces a brand-new 5600MT/s version to its DDR5 standard desktop and laptop memory lineup. Fully compliant with JEDEC standards, the new 5600MT/s DDR5 memory is the latest addition to KLEVV's DDR5 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM lineup with the pre-existing 4800 MT/s memory.



Available in 16GB per module with single (16GBx1) and dual (16GBx2) pack options, the new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory is QVL tested and approved by top motherboard brands including ASUS, ASROCK, GIGABYTE and MSI across corresponding motherboards, utilized in a diverse range of active sectors, including business, learning, or entertainment on desktop and laptop computers.



Step into the future with DDR5 technology

The new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory boasts the best-in-class memory chips with jaw-dropping data transfer bandwidth rates of up to 44.8 GB/s with flawless multi-tasking capability.



Operating at a low 1.1V voltage, the all-new KLEVV DDR5 memory deliver twice the performance of DDR4 with extraordinary efficiency. Cutting-edge DDR5 technology, like On-DIMM Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and On-Die Error Correcting Code (ODECC) technology, allows the memory to utilize improved power efficiency and better stability.



Sleek, robust, and highly reliable, KLEVV showcases outstanding product quality and superior technical prowess with the new 5600MT/s memory.



Product availability and where to buy

The 5600MT/s version of KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop/laptop memory will be available from Q4 2022, KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany. Consumers may visit Amazon sites for online purchase.



Further Information



Product page of KLEVV DDR5 memory: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_U_DIMM.php

https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_SO_DIMM.php



Note*: as of the PR release date, Intel and AMD platforms support 5600MT/s desktop memory only, not laptop memory.