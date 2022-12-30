© TSMC

TSMC has laid a strong foundation for 3nm technology and capacity expansion, with Fab 18 located in the STSP serving as the company’s GIGAFAB facility producing 5nm and 3nm process technology.

TSMC says that 3nm technology has now successfully entered volume production with good yields, and held a topping ceremony for its Fab 18 Phase 8 facility. The company estimates that 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of USD 1.5 trillion within five years of volume production.

Phases 1 through 8 of TSMC Fab 18 each have cleanroom area of 58,000 square meters, approximately double the size of a standard logic fab. The semiconductor giant's total investment in Fab 18 will exceed NTD 1.86 trillion (USD 60.5 billion), creating over 11,300 high-tech direct job opportunities. In addition to expanding 3nm capacity in Taiwan, TSMC is also building 3nm capacity at its Arizona site, as previously reported by Evertiq.

At the same time, TSMC also announced that the that its global R&D Center in the Hsinchu Science Park will officially open in the second quarter of 2023, and be staffed by 8,000 R&D employees. TSMC is also making preparations for its 2nm fabs, which will be located in the Hsinchu and Central Taiwan Science Parks, with a total of six phases proceeding as planned.