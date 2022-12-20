© Renesas Business | December 20, 2022
Renesas looks to restart Beijing plant as soon as possible
The Japanese semiconductor company was forced to suspend work at its manufacturing plant in Beijing. China on Friday, December 16, due to COVID-19 infections.
A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that it was making up for the lost output with existing stock and that the stoppage would not have any major impact. The plant, which focuses on products mainly found in industrial machinery and home appliances, is looking to restart on Tuesday.
"There won't be much impact for a stoppage that lasts only several days," the spokesperson told Reuters.
Kyocera to expand with new manufacturing plant in Japan The company has made an offer to acquire approximately 150,000 square meters (about 37 acres) in the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture. Once completed the new plant will create 1,000 new jobs.
Magdeburg's Mayor on Intel: "Our schedule has not changed" "We will not alter the preparation schedule for the planned investment by the chip company Intel", says Magdeburg's Lord Mayor Simone Borris in a statement.
Exponential Technology Group acquires Braemac Exponential Technology Group (XTG) says it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., a specialist in product design, development, testing, and the supply of semiconductors, systems, and electronic components.
Intel delaying German factory start? Intel is said to have pushed back on its original opening date for a new chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, local media reports.
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.
Wolfspeed expands and extends SiC wafer supply agreement Wolfspeed says that it will expand an existing multi-year, long-term SiC wafer supply agreement – now worth approximately USD 225 million – with an unnamed power device company.
Fusion WW opens new Prosemi facility – expanding its test capabilities The sourcing and distributing specialist has officially opened a new facility for its subsidiary Prosemi, its large-scale electronic component test house, based in Singapore.
Lindsley Ruth steps down as CEO of RS Group Lindsley Ruth will step down as Chief Executive Officer of RS Group with immediate effect.
Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
ZF expands production capacity for electronics in China As China's automotive industry moves faster in pursuit of intelligence, the proportion of high-value, high-performance electronic components in the total value of vehicles are rising rapidly.
IBM and Rapidus form strategic semiconductor partnership IBM and Rapidus has entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
New funding will accelerate and expand Pragmatic's growth plans. Pragmatic Semiconductor has secured USD 35 million in additional investment from institutional investors. This brings the total raised in its Series C round to USD 125 million, oversubscribing the original target by more than 50%.
TI’s starts production at new 300-millimeter wafer fab Texas Instrument’s latest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Lehi, Utah, LFAB, has started production for analog and embedded products roughly one year after the company purchased the facility.
AMETEK expands with new facility in India AMETEK India, a subsidiary of AMETEK Inc., has officially inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru, India.
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafersLoad more news