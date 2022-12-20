© Kyocera

Kyocera says in a press release that it aims to achieve sales of JPY 2 trillion (EUR 13.76 billion) in its current fiscal year – which ends March 31, 2023 – and has set a long-term sales target of JPY 3 trillion (EUR 20.63 billion) by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2029.

The company’s capital investment is expected to reach a record high of JPY 200 billion (EUR 1.37 billion) in the current fiscal year, mainly due to strong demand for components related to advanced semiconductors. In order to advance its business expansion goals, the Japanese company plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

At the same time, Kyocera says that it plans even higher levels of investment in the fiscal year of 2024 and beyond, as compared to the fiscal year 2023 projection.

The vision for a new plant in Isahaya City comes amid plans to increase production capacity both domestically and internationally, at a time when existing Kyocera campuses have little or no room to expand. However, it is still not clear exactly what kind of products the new plant will produce, the company states that this is something that will be announced following a “components business demand analysis”. Kyocera does however expect to start operations at the new plant – – which could ultimately require up to 1,000 employees – by 2026.