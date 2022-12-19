© Toshiba Business | December 19, 2022
Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan.
The company currently expects to start construction of the new facility in June 2024, with production scheduled to come online in spring 2025. The project – once completed – will more than double Toshiba’s automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji, against fiscal 2022, a press release reads.
Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFET is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with the construction of this new back-end facility.
Lindsley Ruth steps down as CEO of RS Group Lindsley Ruth will step down as Chief Executive Officer of RS Group with immediate effect.
Aehr receives order from major SiC semiconductor supplier Aehr Test Systems has received an initial production order from a new, unnamed, silicon carbide semiconductor supplier customer for a FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with an integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.
ZF expands production capacity for electronics in China As China's automotive industry moves faster in pursuit of intelligence, the proportion of high-value, high-performance electronic components in the total value of vehicles are rising rapidly.
IBM and Rapidus form strategic semiconductor partnership IBM and Rapidus has entered into a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
New funding will accelerate and expand Pragmatic's growth plans. Pragmatic Semiconductor has secured USD 35 million in additional investment from institutional investors. This brings the total raised in its Series C round to USD 125 million, oversubscribing the original target by more than 50%.
TI’s starts production at new 300-millimeter wafer fab Texas Instrument’s latest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Lehi, Utah, LFAB, has started production for analog and embedded products roughly one year after the company purchased the facility.
AMETEK expands with new facility in India AMETEK India, a subsidiary of AMETEK Inc., has officially inaugurated a new facility in Bengaluru, India.
Vedanta inks semiconductor agreement with 30 Japanese firms Vedanta Group has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 30 Japanese companies for the development of India's semiconductor and glass display manufacturing ecosystem.
MEMSCAP has sold its North Carolina manufacturing plant MEMSCAP, a MEMS solutions technology provider, has fully executed its FABLITE Program via the sale of its North Carolina Manufacturing Plant and the conclusion of a strategic supply agreement for its optical communications products.
Major milestone for HARTING, passes the billion euro mark The HARTING Technology Group has, in spite of adverse conditions, exceeded the billion euro revenue mark for the first time.
Monolithic Power Systems inks foundry deal with Vanguard Power solutions provider, Monolithic Power Systems (MPS), has entered into a foundry agreement with specialty IC foundry service provider, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
Broadcom's 2022 revenue reached new record level Broadcom reported revenue growth of 21% during its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, the company also closed the year with a record USD 33.2 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.
MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India MemryX Inc., a startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.
Ericsson and Apple bury the hatchet Swedish telecom company Ericsson announces that it has reached a global patent license agreement with Apple. The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.
Customcells raises €60 million in financing round The German company plans to use the money to advance electric flying. CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course.
Materion to invest $20 million to expand capacity for the semiconductor industry Advanced materials company Materion Corporation, is investing more than USD 20 million in its recently acquired Newton, Massachusetts facility.
Soitec kickstarts expansion of its Singapore wafer fab The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers
New restrictions trouble for ASML? The Netherlands plans new restrictions on exports of chip-manufacturing equipment to China. This could potentially spell trouble for ASML.
Schaeffler's software technology centre opens in India Schaeffler inaugurated a new centre of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. The group invests EUR 10 million in its new location.
Foundries will see steeper revenue drop in 4Q22 As orders for consumer semiconductor components undergo larger downward corrections foundries will see a steeper revenue drop in 4Q22, says TrendForce.
Dana secures SiC semiconductor capacity through supply agreement with Semikron Danfoss Dana Incorporated has signed a long-term agreement with power module manufacturer Semikron Danfoss to secure the supply of silicon-carbide semiconductors, which are designed to be scalable in multiple-chip formats.
Ericsson sells its IoT business to Aeris Ericsson and IoT solutions provider Aeris Communications have signed an agreement for the transfer of Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses.
KPCT to build a $200 million semiconductor chemical plant in Arizona KPCT Advanced Chemicals, a joint venture between Kanto Group, a semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid, plans to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Imec and Rapidus team up on advanced semiconductor technologies Nanoelectronics research and innovation hub imec is teaming up with Rapidus, a newly founded semiconductor company in Japan, on advanced semiconductor technologies.