The company currently expects to start construction of the new facility in June 2024, with production scheduled to come online in spring 2025. The project – once completed – will more than double Toshiba’s automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji, against fiscal 2022, a press release reads.

Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFET is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with the construction of this new back-end facility.