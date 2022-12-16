© Wolfspeed

The expanded agreement calls for Wolfspeed to supply the company with 150 mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers.

“Wolfspeed has an unmatched level of experience with Silicon Carbide and, as a result, is a key player in supplying the rapidly growing demand for Silicon Carbide,” says Dr. Cengiz Balkas, SVP and GM of Materials for Wolfspeed, in a press release. “This agreement further strengthens our long-time cooperation with a best-in-class power semiconductor manufacturer. This well-established partnership, paired with our most recent announcement of a multi-billion-dollar materials expansion in North Carolina, is a huge step forward in our mission of transitioning the industry from silicon to Silicon Carbide.”

The recently announced expansion of Wolfspeed's Silicon Carbide materials footprint will enhance its market position and improve the company’s ability to supply wafers to current and potential customers. The adoption of Silicon Carbide-based power solutions is rapidly growing across multiple markets, including industrial and automotive. Silicon carbide solutions enable smaller, lighter and more cost-effective designs, converting energy more efficiently to unlock new clean energy applications.