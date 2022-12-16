© Fusion WorldWide

Prosemi has been operating since 1998, testing electronic components and providing baking, tape and reel, and IC programming services. The company was acquired by Fusion Worldwide in February 2022.

The new, 26,500-square-foot, expanded facility improves performance standards through investments in new technologies and capabilities. Newly available testing services at the facility include JTAG boundary-scan (IEEE Std 1149.1) for evaluating the special embedded logic of integrated circuits.

In a press release, Fusion Worldwide states that future expansions at the facility will include temperature range testing, high and medium power management IC testing and additional analytical analysis through CSAM. Besides these this the facility has also increased, and now maintains, a large inventory of custom and standard carrier pockets and tapes to support tape and reeling for a broad range of components.

“Our dedication of resources to better facilities and technologies, combined with the knowledge and expertise based on our extensive database of test results and analyses, demonstrates our devotion to offer best solutions to support our customers,” says SC Lee, Supply Chain Quality Director for APAC, Fusion Worldwide, in the press release.

One of the key capabilities and features of the new Prosemi facility is shortened lead times. Turnaround time for electronic components testing extended as far as eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fluctuations in supply and demand are expected to persist into the foreseeable future. Fusion Worldwide states that the Prosemi facility drives down lead time for testing to just 2-7 days, a drastic improvement.